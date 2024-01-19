Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

