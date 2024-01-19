New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,800 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

