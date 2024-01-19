New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.