New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $382.40 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

