New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 500 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.42. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

