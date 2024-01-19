New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 900 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

