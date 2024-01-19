New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires Shares of 29,100 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,899.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $108.47.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,006.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

