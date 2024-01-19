New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 780,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,278. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

