New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

