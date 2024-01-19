New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total value of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at $185,758,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,053.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $991.07 and a 200-day moving average of $911.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $659.59 and a 52-week high of $1,053.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.47.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

