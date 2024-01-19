New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

