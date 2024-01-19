New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,300 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

