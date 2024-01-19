New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,800 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

