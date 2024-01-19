New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $253.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

