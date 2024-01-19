New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 700 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.25. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

