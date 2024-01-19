New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

