New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

