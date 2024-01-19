New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,606 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Trading Up 1.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $546.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.58. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

