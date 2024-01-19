New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

