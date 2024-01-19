New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Trading Down 0.5 %

Sempra stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

