New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $99.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $198.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

