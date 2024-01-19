New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.