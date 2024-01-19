New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DLR opened at $134.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

