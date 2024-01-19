New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $33.31 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

