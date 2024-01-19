New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.92 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

COF opened at $124.92 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

