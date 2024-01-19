New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.99 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

