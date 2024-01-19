New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.11 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after acquiring an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.