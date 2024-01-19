New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

