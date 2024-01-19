New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.