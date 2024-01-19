New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.96 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

