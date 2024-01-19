New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

