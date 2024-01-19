New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.