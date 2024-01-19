New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

