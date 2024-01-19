New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Exelon by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Exelon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

