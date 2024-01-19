New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $185.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $186.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

