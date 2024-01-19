New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.69 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $222.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.