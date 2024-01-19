New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.81 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.94 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

