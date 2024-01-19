New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Trading Down 0.8 %

VST opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

