New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

