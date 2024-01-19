New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,800 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

