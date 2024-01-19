New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.