New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $166.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

