New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

