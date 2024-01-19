New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

SPG stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.