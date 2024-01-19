New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $525.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

