New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $268,659,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.