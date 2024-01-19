Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NTIC stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

