Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Novartis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Novartis by 69.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVS opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.