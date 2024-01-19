Nwam LLC Acquires 3,387 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

