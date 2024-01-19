Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $257.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

